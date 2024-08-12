Win a mascot place for Sunderland AFC v Sheffield Wednesday

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland prepare to kick off for the first home game of the season on Sunday, August 18 - and your child could be a mascot.

We have a mascot place to give away for the Stadium of Light game, which kicks off at 12pm when the Black Cats will take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Mascots at a previous gameMascots at a previous game
Mascots at a previous game | Sunderland Echo

The place is for a young fan between the ages of 6 and 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner will receive two tickets to the match: one for the mascot and one for their parent or guardian.

The mascot will have a visit to the home dressing room and can meet the players and manager and get some autographs ahead of leading the lads out onto the pitch.

Note: the winning mascot must provide their own home kit; the kit must not have any print to the back of the shirt (no names etc) and the sponsor on the shirt must be Utilita.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who will Sunderland take on on August 18?

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by no later than 9am on Tuesday, August 13.

Usual National World Competition rules apply

Related topics:Sheffield Wednesday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice