Win a mascot place for Sunderland AFC v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland prepare to kick off for the first home game of the season on Sunday, August 18 - and your child could be a mascot.

We have a mascot place to give away for the Stadium of Light game, which kicks off at 12pm when the Black Cats will take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The place is for a young fan between the ages of 6 and 12.

The winner will receive two tickets to the match: one for the mascot and one for their parent or guardian.

The mascot will have a visit to the home dressing room and can meet the players and manager and get some autographs ahead of leading the lads out onto the pitch.

Note: the winning mascot must provide their own home kit; the kit must not have any print to the back of the shirt (no names etc) and the sponsor on the shirt must be Utilita.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who will Sunderland take on on August 18?

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by no later than 9am on Tuesday, August 13.