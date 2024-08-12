Win a mascot place for Sunderland AFC v Sheffield Wednesday
We have a mascot place to give away for the Stadium of Light game, which kicks off at 12pm when the Black Cats will take on Sheffield Wednesday.
The place is for a young fan between the ages of 6 and 12.
The winner will receive two tickets to the match: one for the mascot and one for their parent or guardian.
The mascot will have a visit to the home dressing room and can meet the players and manager and get some autographs ahead of leading the lads out onto the pitch.
Note: the winning mascot must provide their own home kit; the kit must not have any print to the back of the shirt (no names etc) and the sponsor on the shirt must be Utilita.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who will Sunderland take on on August 18?
Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by no later than 9am on Tuesday, August 13.
