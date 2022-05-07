Win a family ticket to see David Walliams' Billionaire Boy at Sunderland Empire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bestselling children’s author and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new tour of their hit West End production of Billionaire Boy, which is running in Sunderland from Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22.

This is their third collaboration after the Olivier Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money.

But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don’t go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can’t buy.

Speaking about what it’s like seeing his books come to life on stage, David said: “It’s the most brilliant thing, seeing a book that you’ve written come to life either on television or on stage. You feel like a magician because what was in your head is somehow now all real, right in front of you, so it is a very exciting thing.

"The thing is that when I write the books, I’m not thinking much beyond them being books. And, of course, in children’s books you want to have lots of really exciting things happening like helicopters and fast cars and I know that does create problems for people staging it. But the Birmingham Stage Company

are brilliant at bringing my books to life and in this production they have actually created a helicopter.”

He added: “The Birmingham Stage Company have already done two incredible adaptations of my books, Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie, both of which went round the country quite a few times, then came into the West End and got great reviews and a fabulous response from the public. So I was really excited that a third book of mine was in their hands.”

:: Billionaire Boy is at Sunderland Empire from Thursday, May 19 - Sunday, May 22 2022. Tickets priced from £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a family ticket for Billionaire Boy for opening night at 7pm on Thursday, May 19.

To be in with a chance of winning, tell us what you would spend a billion pounds on by drawing a picture or writing a poem and sending it in to: [email protected]

As well as the family ticket for four, the lucky winner will also have their poem/ artwork shared on Sunderland Empire's social media and will receive a poster signed by the cast too. The competition is aimed at children.

Closing date: Friday, May 13 2022.