Debra Johnson approached South Tyneside Council three years ago asking if the land in Oakleigh Gardens Park in Cleadon Village could be transformed into a meadow to bring some colour to the area.

The council was thrilled at the idea and granted permission.

Sadly Debra passed away during the covid pandemic, and never got the chance to see her vision fulfilled.

Wildflower meadow event

Now the community has come together to make the dream a reality in her honour.

Debra was the wife of Jeff Johnson, a Cub leader with the 30th South Shields Scout Group, and Scouts, Cubs and Beavers were joined by others from the community to sow wildflowers on the patch of land in memory of Debra.

The flowers should bloom in around six to eight weeks.

Wildflower meadow event

Victoria Purvis-McGinn of 30th South Shields Scout Group said: “The council has been fantastic assisting the idea, they’ve done everything they could to help.

"They helped clear the site and turned it all over to save everybody else a job.”

Victoria said the project was a wonderful tribute to a much-loved woman.

"The area is now called Debra’s Meadow which is nice and fitting for Debra,” she said.

Wildflower meadow event

"It was a lovely day, there was such a huge community impact with the scout group and the public, everyone just came together to get the job done.”

Victoria said the wildflowers will help transform the area, and bring more colour to land which was previously mainly used to park cars.

“It was great to bring Debra’s idea to life and hopefully we’ve done her vision credit,” she said.

But the work will not end there.

Victoria said the council has granted permission for the scout group to help tidy up the area, and there are plans for more flower planting, and a seating area.