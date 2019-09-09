Why Sunderland landmarks are going to be lit-up red on Wednesday, September 11
A wave of Wearside landmarks will be lit red to highlight Blood Cancer Awareness Month.
On Wednesday, September 11, Penshaw Monument, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Keel Square, Market Square and High Street West will be lit red to raise awareness of leukaemia.
National blood cancer charity Leukaemia Care have organised the lighting of buildings across the UK to raise awareness of leukaemia, as well as its signs and symptoms, as part of their Spot Leukaemia campaign.
Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer. Blood cancer is the UK’s fifth most common cancer and the third biggest cancer killer.
As well as shining a spotlight on leukaemia, the charity is encouraging members of the public to take its free leukaemia awareness course which will help to raise awareness of the vague symptoms of this cancer.
Director of Patient Advocacy for the charity, Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, said: “We’re delighted that so many icons of the North East have agreed to turn red on 11th September.
“This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that people are more aware of the vague symptoms of leukaemia which can often be mistaken for other common illnesses, such as the flu. As well as enjoying the light up, we’d encourage members of the public to take our free online course which will improve their awareness of leukaemia”.
To find out more about the #SpotLeukaemia campaign and to take the free leukaemia awareness course, head to www.spotleukaemia.co.uk