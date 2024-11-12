Sunderland landmarks, and other iconic buildings across the region, will shine brightly today to mark Purple Tuesday.

As part of a worldwide initiative to promote accessibility and inclusion, Sunderland Empire, Northern Spire and Penshaw Monument will all been given a purple glow tonight, November 12.

It’s aimed at shining a light on accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities, both visible and non-visible.

England’s first Destination Development Partnership - Destination North East England- is leading the charge to help the region to become one of Europe’s most accessible, inclusive and welcoming destinations.

The partnership has ambitious plans to double the value of the visitor economy over the next 10 years and aims to ensure the region is best placed to welcome its share of the more than 700,000 inbound visits to the UK from people with disabilities or impairments that visited last year.

By doing so, the region would stand to benefit from the more than £14.6 billion spent annually on tourism trips in England by those with an impairment, according to Visit England figures.

A mini conference was recently held by Destination North East England at Northern Stage in Newcastle, as industry, business leaders and regional stakeholders heard from accessibility and disability experts from VisitEngland, AccessAble and Access & Inclusion UK, alongside some of the region’s top visitor attractions and tourism spots, about their accessibility.

As well as highlighting accessibility on transport and venues in the region, businesses were also signposted to a range of dedicated support, advice and resources to help visitor economy businesses navigate the accessibility and inclusion landscape, encouraging businesses to account for visible and non-visible disabilities when designing their visitor experience.

Chair of Destination North East England John Marshall said: “We are famed for our North Eastern welcome, ensuring every visitor receives our trademark warm and ‘canny’ embrace.

“Being open and accessible to everybody is not only the right thing to do but it makes business sense too, helping to grow our audience and access the multi-billion Purple Pound market, making sure even more people can come and experience our wonderful region, without barriers."

“As we work to double the value of the visitor economy, it is fantastic to see landmarks around the region displaying their purple pride and to see partners from across the industry come together today to commit to making the North East a truly accessible and inclusive place to visit.”

Speaking at the event, Carrie-Ann Lightly, accessible travel blogger and Head of Marketing and Communications at AccessAble, said:"Embracing accessibility through Purple Tuesday and tools like the AccessAble Detailed Access Guides is a game-changer for businesses in North East England.

“With professionally surveyed guides, businesses can showcase their commitment to accessibility, making a welcoming first impression for millions who rely on our information annually.

“As a wheelchair user who has explored the North East – from Northumberland’s landscapes to accessible spots like Seaburn and Bowlees – I know the value of clear, dependable accessibility information.

“This initiative not only opens doors for more visitors but provides venues with a tailored report, offering practical steps to enhance inclusion. Together, we can make the North East a leader in accessible tourism, ensuring all visitors feel valued and empowered to explore the incredible region."