News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Why RAF Hercules plane was spotted flying low in Sunderland, soaring over Roker and Seaburn

The sight of an RAF Hercules overhead gave walkers along Sunderland seafront something to behold this morning.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT

With Sunderland International Airshow cancelled, military aircraft are no longer a common sight in city skies.

However, the RAF Hercules made a return to Roker and Seaburn this morning, March 20, when it was seen flying low across the seafront just past 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fly-past caused quite a stir with dog walkers and visitors as it rumbled past Roker lighthouse and along Seaburn.

Pat McCardle captured this great shot of RAF Hercules flying past Roker lighthouse.
Pat McCardle captured this great shot of RAF Hercules flying past Roker lighthouse.
Pat McCardle captured this great shot of RAF Hercules flying past Roker lighthouse.
Most Popular

Pat McCardle captured these great shots of the quad-propeller aircraft soaring past the landmark lighthouse, while local photographer Helen Little, of Helen Russell Photography, managed to get some video footage of the scene.

An RAF spokesperson has confirmed the aircraft which overflew the Sunderland seafront area was an RAF C-130 Hercules from XXIV Sqn callsign JUDGEMENT 140.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aircraft, based at Royal Air Force Brize Norton, was undertaking a routine training sortie which included elements of low-flying training.

The majestic Hercules is the RAF’s primary tactical transport aircraft and in its current C.Mk 4 and C.Mk 5 versions of the C-130J-30 and C-130J, respectively, has been the backbone of UK operational tactical mobility tasks since it was brought into service in 1999.

The aircraft at 11.10am on Monday, March 20, flying over the seafront. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The aircraft at 11.10am on Monday, March 20, flying over the seafront. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The aircraft at 11.10am on Monday, March 20, flying over the seafront. Photo by Pat McCardle.

It is frequently employed to operate into countries or regions where there is a threat to aircraft; its performance, tactics and defensive systems make it the ideal platform for such tasks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last October, many were left disappointed when Council bosses said they have no plans to run the world-famous Sunderland Airshow in the future – citing the global climate crisis as a key factor in their decision.

Read More
17 of Sunderland's best parks for a walk and the hidden stories they hold
The distinctive military aircraft caused a stir with walkers. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The distinctive military aircraft caused a stir with walkers. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The distinctive military aircraft caused a stir with walkers. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The RAF confirmed the aircraft was on exercise. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The RAF confirmed the aircraft was on exercise. Photo by Pat McCardle.
The RAF confirmed the aircraft was on exercise. Photo by Pat McCardle.
RAFSeaburnSunderland