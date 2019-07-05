'Why not?' - This is what Sunderland fans had to say about safe standing at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland fans have been sharing their views on safe standing – and whether or not it should be introduced at the Stadium of Light.
More than 450 people took part in an Echo online poll on the issue and, at time of writing, 66% were in favour of safe standing being installed, as the club prepares to explore the possibility.
So-called safe standing remains banned in the top two divisions but is a policy currently being reviewed by the government due to widespread support in the game.
Here’s what you had to say on Facebook:
Jordan Renton: “Pleased this is actually being talked about, this needs to happen for the south stand. We stand anyway in this section so it would be safer to just remove the seats as it would save tripping over them.”
Rob Gilchrist: “Not against safe standing at all, but the trajectory of the decks would make it difficult and expensive to convert. In my opinion, wait until it is feasible to put an upper tier on the South Stand then make the lower South safe for standing.”
Adam Outram: “Everyone stands in the Roker End anyway so why not.”
James Lambert: “Seems to be working wherever it's used so why not.”
Ron Johnson: “No. Seats are there to be sat on. When people stand it's annoying for those behind them. And sitting down is safer.”
Terry Delaney: “Yes as most fans especially in the Roker End stand anyway.”