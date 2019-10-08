'Who would police it?' - Echo readers don't think councils should act against drivers who leave their engines running when parked
An RAC survey says more than 70% of people want to see a crackdown against motorists who leave their engines running when parked – but do Echo readers agree?
We asked readers if they think councils should be taking action against drivers who leave their engines running when parked.
A recent RAC survey found than 72% of people agreed they wanted to see a crackdown on the issue.
But more than 60% of over 1,000 Echo readers say they don’t think action should be taken against the people who do this.
Here’s what Sunderland Echo readers had to say on the matter:
Philip Robson: “And who exactly will monitor and police this - they can’t even sort out mobile phone users, red light dodgers, illegal bus lane users and speeding vehicles .”
Kevin Barker: “Another pointless survey there are x millions of cars in the UK and how do you expect the council to police all those.”
Dave Franks: “Another money making scam for the council.”
Ashleigh Duncan: “Think they should crack down on the numerous traffic offences committed by people during the school run times parking on zigzag markings, parking on junctions – the endless is list.”
These results were recorded at 9pm on Monday, October 7.
