Who do you want to soak? Bradley Lowery Foundation teams up with Grassroots Football UK for fundraising campaign
Everyone remembers the summer of the ice bucket challenge – and this year, a new viral campaign is going to be taking football fields near you by storm.
The Grassroots Summer Soak, in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, has been launched with the incentive of raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work with poorly children and their families.
Masterminded by Grassroots Football UK and Gemma Lowery, CEO of the charity set up in her son’s name, the Summer Soak challenge aims to spread a bit of summer fun by nominating parents, coaches and players from football teams to take a soaking and donate to the Foundation.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up in 2017 following the death of six-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, who had neuroblastoma.
A huge Sunderland fan, the footballing community took Bradley to its heart, with the beloved youngster acting as mascot for SAFC, Everton and England at Wembley.
Since his death, Gemma and her team have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for children facing a range of challenges, and their families.
Gemma and the Foundation team took a soaking after being nominated by Grassroots Football UK.
Together, the team nominated former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe, Sunderland AFC, Everton FC, Hartlepool United under-16s, Hartlepool United Ladies, Shotton Colts and Blackhall Monks.”
Gemma added: “Thank you to everybody who’s going to take part in our summer cool-down this year.”