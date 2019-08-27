Whitburn singer Nadine Shah announced as first female host for Q Awards - hours after featuring on Peaky Blinders
Whitburn singer Nadine Shah has been announced as the first female host of the Q Awards – just hours after appearing on Peaky Blinders
The annual ceremony hosted by the music magazine is marking its 29th year.
Nadine, 33, was selected for the role after appearing as a guest presenter during 2018's ceremony.
Her third album Holiday Destination - a political record which contains songs about the refugee crisis - was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the same year.
The news was announced at midnight on Tuesday August 27 – shortly after her song Evil featured on the soundtrack for the latest episode of Peaky Blinders.
She said: "It's a huge honour to be presenting the Q Awards this year, especially as their first ever female presenter.
"I attended the event last year and it's like no other award show, everywhere you'd turn would be a musician you hold high regard for.
"There was a real feeling of solidarity, a mutual respect and celebration between all musicians present.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what the Q team have up their sleeve this year. They've already raised the bar by hiring me!"
Last year's event was hosted by stand-up comedian and co-host of The Big Narstie Show Mo Gilligan.
Q Magazine editor Ted Kessler said: "Rarely can an absolute outsider have become a closed-book favourite for any role quicker, but once Nadine Shah had charmed all-comers as a guest presenter at last year's Q Awards, we felt certain she was who we wanted to present the whole caboodle in 2019.
"I am an old man who has been to many award ceremonies over the centuries. In that time, I have heard the same jokes told by the same comedians and radio jocks on a conveyor belt at each bash.
The awards, in association with Absolute Radio, will feature seven prizes voted for by the public, as well as merit awards bestowed by Q Magazine on the night.
This year's awards will be held at Camden's Roundhouse on Wednesday October 16.