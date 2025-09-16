Council Chiefs have warned against erecting flags on public assets and said they will be removed if they compromise safety following a spate of Union Jack and Cross of St George flags being attached to Council property such as lampposts and fencing.

The warning comes after a large Union Jack flag was placed on the top of Penshaw Monument and a number of readers contacted the Sunderland Echo about the national flags being seen in increasing numbers across the city and in particular on Newcastle Road.

The Cross of St George flying on a lamppost on Newcastle Road and the Union Jack placed on Penshaw Monument. | SN + Jamie Lister

Whilst the the flying of national flags has often been associated with national pride and support for our sports teams and veterans, there have been increasing concerns both locally and nationally that it is being weaponised as part of a far right political undercurrent.

Responding to the situation, a Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “As we have stated previously, we recognise the pride and passion of communities who wish to display flags and national colours.

“In recent weeks and months we have seen the city join together and fly flags to mark the Euro winning Lionesses and the ongoing Women’s Rugby World Cup, as well as proudly honouring our veterans during recent VE Day and VJ Day celebrations.

“We know these events are important to our residents and want to use our links into communities to open-up a conversation about how we can celebrate the sense of pride in the city all year round.

“We will remove flags or decorations on council assets such as lampposts where these present a safety risk or damage to property. For their own safety we would discourage people from climbing lampposts to attach any banners or flags.”

The Union Jack flag which has been placed at the top of Penshaw Monument without permission. | Jamie Lister.

While the erection of the flags may well be a display of patriotism, a number of Echo readers have expressed concerns about potential far right motives behind the recent spate of Union Jack and Cross of St George flags being flown in prominent public places, not just in Sunderland but across the country.

In addition to the Union Jack on Penshaw Monument the Cross of St George was recently attached to the upper structure of the Angel of the North.

One reader who contacted us about the increase of flags on Newcastle Road is concerned about the potential to create an underlying current of division.

The reader, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Across Sunderland, Union Jack flags have been appearing on street light poles without permission. I recently witnessed this happening myself on Newcastle Road.

“Complaints have already been put in to Sunderland City Council but the flags remain in place.

“Residents in this area include many people from diverse backgrounds, who may now walk past these flags every day and may feel unsafe. There is a very real fear of this escalating into something worse if no action is taken.

“The flags themselves are also a health and safety hazard, as they have been attached without permission to council-owned light poles.”

Responding to any concerns as to the motives behind the flags a Council spokesperson said: “There is no place for racism or racist abuse in our city, and we would urge anyone who experiences it to report it to the police so that it can be dealt with appropriately.”

Penshaw Monument is owned by the National Trust.

Following the placing of the Union Jack flag on the top of the monument a National Trust spokesperson said: “A flag which has been attached to the Grade 1 listed Penshaw Monument will be removed, as will anything that's attached to historic buildings without permission.

“We will assess whether any damage has been caused to the monument, which is an important part of our shared local and national heritage.”