Where you can see the UK's Eurovision Act, Remember Monday, live near you this year

The UK’s Eurovision Act this year, girl group Remember Monday, are embarking on their biggest tour yet after the show- full details below...

On Saturday night, the grand final of Eurovision 2025 takes place at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland.

Representing the UK is country pop group Remember Monday made up of members Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele.

First founded in 2013, the Hampshire based group rose to prominence in 2019 when they got to the knockout stages of The Voice UK under Jennifer Hudson’s mentorship.

In February of this year it was then announced that Remember Monday would be the first girl band to reperesent the UK at Eurovision since 1999.

Hopefully off the back of a Eurovision win, the band are also embarking on their biggest national tour yet called ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’.

So if you like what you see on Saturday, or you’re already a fan, find out where you can see Remember Monday live near you below..

British group Remember Monday, representing the United Kingdom with the song "What The Hell Just Happened?", at the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. | AFP via Getty Images

Where are Remember Monday tickets going on tour?

The full What The Hell Just Happened? tour dates

Thursday, Oct 16: Belfast

Friday, Oct 17: Dublin

Sunday, Oct 19: Bristol

Monday, Oct 20: Portsmouth

Tuesday, Oct 21: Brighton

Thursday, Oct 23: Nottingham

Friday, Oct 24: Sheffield

Saturday, Oct 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne

Monday, Oct 27: Manchester

Tuesday, Oct 28: Glasgow

Thursday, Oct 30: Liverpool

Saturday, Nov 1: Leeds

Sunday, Nov 2: Birmingham

Tuesday, Nov 4: Norwich

Wednesday, Nov 5: Cambridge

Friday, Nov 7: London

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets went on sale last Friday (May 9) and are still available for all dates.

You can find them on the Remember Monday website here or from the individual venues.

Prices range from £24.75 to £31.75 for standard tickets but VIP packages are also available.