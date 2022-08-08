Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 8

As petrol prices slightly decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:47 pm

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Saturday, August 6 was 177.46p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 1.

1. Gulf - Pallion Road

The cheapest place for petrol in Sunderland is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where petrol cost 169.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

2. ASDA - Thompson Road

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

4. Morrisons - Seaburn

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

