Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 8

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Saturday, August 6 was 177.46p.
Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 1.
1. Gulf - Pallion Road
The cheapest place for petrol in Sunderland is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where petrol cost 169.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.
Photo: Google maps
2. ASDA - Thompson Road
The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.
Photo: Google maps
3. ASDA - Leechmere Road
The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.
Photo: Google maps
4. Morrisons - Seaburn
The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol cost 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.
Photo: Google maps