Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 22

As petrol prices continue to decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:05 pm

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, August 21 was 171.41p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 22.

1. Jet - Cleadon

The cheapest place for petrol in Sunderland is Jet, in Shields Road, where petrol cost 165.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

2. Gulf - Pallion Road

The next cheapest place for petrol in Sunderland is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where petrol cost 168.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel cost 169.8p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

4. Jet - Foxcover Filling Station

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Jet, in Durham Road, where petrol cost 169.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

Sunderland
