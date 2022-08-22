Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 22
As petrol prices continue to decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.
Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, August 21 was 171.41p.
Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 22.
