Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices hit a new record high as the cost of oil soared.

But prices have reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre for petrol on Thursday, April 21 was 162.16p, compared to 167.3p on March 22.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, April 25.

1. Morrisons - Seaburn The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons at Seaburn, where petrol costs 157.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 25.

2. Gulf - Pallion Road The next cheapest petrol station is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where petrol costs 157.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 25.

3. Sainsbury's - Sunderland North The next cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is at Sainsbury's, in Riverside Road, where petrol cost 157.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 25.

4. ASDA - Thompson Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol costs 158.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 25.