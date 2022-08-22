News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Take a look at the cheapest places for diesel across Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest diesel in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 22

As diesel prices continue to decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:53 pm

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, August 21, was 182.7p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 22.

1. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where diesel cost 177.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Morrisons - Doxford Park

The next cheapest place is Morrisons, Doxford Park, where diesel cost 177.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. ASDA - Thompson Road

The next cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is at ASDA, in Thompson Road, where fuel cost 178.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Morrisons - Seaburn

The next cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is Morrisons at Seaburn, where diesel cost 178.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 22.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3