It’s captured the attention of the city as it’s made its way across the Wear.

Now, two years after work began on the new River Wear crossing, people will be able to take their first steps over the bridge - but only for one day, for now.

Keel Crossing will open to the public tomorrow, Friday, August 22, to make it easier for the 42,000 fans attending the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup to get from the city centre to the stadium.

It will open at 10.30am and anyone can use it throughout the day. You can access it inbetween The Beam and Maker & Faber on the south side and next to Sheepfolds Stables on the north side.

It will also become the back drop for World Cup celebrations, including a carnival-esque Fan Parade.

More than 500 people will take part in the parade accompanied by the Spark Drummers and four sound systems.

Lasting around 30-45 minutes, the parade sets off from the back of City Hall at 4.45pm before making its way up High Street West to Keel Square where dance groups taking part in the parade will do a brief performance before heading across the new Keel Crossing followed by thousands of rugby fans heading to the big match.

The parade is expected to last around an hour, finishing at the stadium at 5.45pm.

Keel Crossing will also form the backdrop to a fireworks display at around 10.15pm.

At the end of the day, the bridge will be closed to allow the final phase of cosmetic works to be completed before it is officially opened for day-to-day use.

The official opening date for the bridge to open permanently is expected soon.

For the naming of the new landmark, a shortlist for the name was compiled by community groups from public suggestions.

A shortlist of three was then put to public vote with Keel Crossing gaining the most votes, named after the structural backbone of a ship.

The River Wear was synonymous with shipbuilding in its industrial heyday, launching thousands of vessels from the mouth of the Wear and the site of the new footbridge straddles one of the world’s most productive shipbuilding hubs during the 18th and 19th centuries.