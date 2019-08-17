Whacky racers wow crowds as second annual UK Soapbox Challenge rolls into Sunderland
Whacky racers pulled in the crowds as all manner of curious contraptions rolled into Sunderland for the second annual UK Soapbox Challenge event in Sunderland.
The day saw a dazzling range of soapboxes compete on a 450-metre race track, tackling twists and turns in their homemade vehicles, with cash prizes awarded for the fastest time, best in show and more.
All manner of crazy creations took part in the second staging of the event in Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park.
Some 50 teams whizzed along in their specially designed motorless vehicles, with some pretty impressive – and unusual – sites in store for spectators.
The event was hosted by DJ and radio presenter Andy G, and featured music from Real Magic, one of the UK’s leading Queen tribute acts, among others.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
As well as the race, a giant funfair, craft fair, food from a selection of local food stalls from around the North East, a beer tent and bar were set out to keep the crowds entertained, fed and watered.
The event will be followed by the Funtopia Festival on Sunday August 18, with acts paying tribute to the likes of Little Mix, Ariana Grande and The Greatest Showman.
The event was organised by Hot Event Solutions, which recently won a premises licence from Sunderland City Council allowing it to organise up to five “Hot Weekender” events in the park throughout the year, which it says will be targeted at families and young people.