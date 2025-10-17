Money seized from convicted loan sharks is being used to fund new equipment for young footballers in Sunderland thanks to the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) and Sunderland City Council.

The IMLT has donated £1600 confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act has to help pay for new equipment at Leisure United’s three Football Hubs in Washington, Downhill and Ford which welcome thousands of youngsters every week.

Cllr Jones with Sid the Shark and children from Washington football hub | Submitted

Sunderland City Council has also contributed another £500 towards the cost of the equipment.

The equipment will be launched as part of England’s Illegal Money Lending Teams week of activities aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of loan sharks. The ‘Kick Loan Sharks Out of Sunderland’ week runs from Monday 20 October, to Friday 24 October.

As part of the week, one football session at each hub will give the young players the chance to drive loan sharks out of Sunderland by taking penalties against the Stop Loan Sharks mascot, Sid the Shark. The sessions are supported by Barclays and the Foundation of Light.

During the sessions, parents and guardians will receive information packs about safe borrowing and support services in Sunderland and a goodie bag with advice and information, while those unable to attend will be offered a digital version. That will include details about a Stop Loan Sharks-funded incentive scheme to encourage local people to join a credit union.

Later in the week at Sunderland’s Fans’ Museum, pupils from Ashbrooke School will take part in activities designed to promote safe decision-making, including online safety and gaming awareness. Children will also have the chance to try on historic football shirts from the museum’s collection.

Sid the Shark and children from Washington football hub | Submitted

Dave Benbow, head of the IMLT, a national team hosted by Birmingham City Council, said: “This is a fantastic community initiative that will reach families across Sunderland, helping them understand the dangers of illegal money lending and where to turn for safe credit.

“Many illegal lenders are well-known in their communities, often operating without paperwork and adding huge charges, using threatening behaviour to make people pay. By working with young people and their families through football, we hope to raise awareness, prevent harm, and stop illegal lenders in their tracks.”

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, added: “Many people are facing financial challenges at the moment and borrowing money from an illegal lender may seem tempting but it’s important to remember that this can make financial problems much worse.

“These loan sharks are criminals who lure people in with seemingly attractive loan offers but will quickly resort to intimidation, threats and even violence to enforce repayment, often trapping borrowers in debt.

“The events being held across Sunderland during the week of action are raising awareness of this problem and offering support to anyone who has been affected.”

Illegal money lending can have a devastating effect on families. Lenders often target vulnerable people and don’t carry out affordability checks, lending to those who can’t afford to pay them back and leaving them with no legal protection. This can lead to spiralling debt, stress, and difficulty meeting essential costs like rent and household bills.

Over the past 20 years, the IMLT has made hundreds of arrests and prosecutions, secured custodial sentences totalling hundreds of years, written off millions in illegal debt, and supported tens of thousands of borrowers to escape the grip of loan sharks.

Anyone affected by illegal money lending can call the Stop Loan Sharks confidential 24/7 Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or visit www.stoploansharks.co.uk. A live chat service is available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.