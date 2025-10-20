We've been awarded £1m to continue our work in Sunderland and South Tyneside

A popular arts project has been granted £1m to continue and extend its award-winning work in Sunderland and South Tyneside for three more years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cultural Spring has been increasing the number of people taking part in arts and culture activities in both places since 2014.

Dance project Rush is among The Cultural Spring's past successes. | Submitted

The project is funded through Arts Council England’s (ACE) Creative People and Places (CPP) programme which has announced £42m will be invested in 45 programmes for the three years 2026-2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CPP programmes deliver grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas in England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

Emma Horsman, Project Director at The Cultural Spring, said: “We’re thrilled to have been given this vote of confidence by ACE and look forward to continuing our work in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“For more than ten years now, we’ve helped change the way arts and culture are viewed in both places. More people are experiencing arts and culture than when we began, and more people within our neighbourhoods feel empowered to help their communities take decisions about what artistic and cultural activities they’d like to see locally.

“Increasingly, we’re also helping and developing local venues to realise their potential within their communities, while continuing to be a key source for work and inspiration for artists and arts practitioners within Sunderland and South Tyneside – and the wider region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we’re particularly proud of is the legacy we are creating in our communities and the arts organisations and practitioners we’ve helped develop such as We Make Culture, Southpaw Dance Company and Dominic Wilcox from Little Inventors.

“There are also several groups which we’ve helped develop and become sustainable outside of our support, including the GUB Club and ukulele groups.”

Emma said the project will continue to deliver strands, such as its Nibbles/Bitesize projects; its targeted workshop; its Go and See visits; its Space to Create initiative which supports local venues, and its craft packs which are delivered to people unable to attend in-person workshops.

And it will continue to focus its delivery on people who don’t engage in arts and culture. A new project, Bright Sparks, will identify new project ideas which offer the ‘wow’ factor, while The Cultural Spring’s successful Community Arts Research Programme will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through our 2026-29 phase we hope to work with thousands of new people, dozens of new artists, many new venues and new partners too,” explained Emma.

Changing the way arts & culture is perceived in Sunderland & South Tyneside

The annual Summer Streets music festival in Sunderland started as a Cultural Spring project. | Submitted

The Cultural Spring’s four partners are the University of Sunderland; Sunderland’s Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, The Cultural Spring Charity and Young Asian Voices (YAV).

A new consortium partner, Inspire South Tyneside will be joining the other partners in 2026.

A spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: “Since starting in 2014, The Cultural Spring has been pivotal in changing the way arts and culture are viewed in Sunderland and South Tyneside, something we at the University have supported and celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s announcement reflects over ten years of hard work and will ensure more people in communities across the region are empowered, and offered greater opportunities, through the arts.”

Graeme Thompson MBE, former Pro-Vice Chancellor at the university, and Chair of The Cultural Spring steering board, said: “I am delighted the funding announced today will secure another three years of this remarkable project.

“It has made a genuine difference in people’s lives across the communities we serve. So many people have started their cultural journeys with us, or have been able to develop a talent or interest because of the work we do in local venues with local artists.

“The impact of such a small, but talented team on our communities has been astonishing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow-based artist Lindsey Grieves has completed several projects with The Cultural Spring. She said: “It’s great to hear The Cultural Spring has been awarded further funding from ACE.

“Their ethos is great - they put the community at the forefront of everything they do. Not only that, but they also support us artists and creatives with our own development.

“Art commissions, community exhibitions, and parades are just a few of the things I’ve been able to work with The Cultural Spring on. I’ve also been able to share some of the skills I’ve learnt to mentor new up and coming artists who will then go on to establish themselves with the organisations support.

“The impact they have on the local community has been profound. I’ve seen many friendships and support groups develop through their creative activities and workshops. The Cultural Spring has been so important in helping those that have felt lonely or isolated to feel connected through creative arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding means they can continue and expand on the fabulous work they already do.”

Rebecca Ball, Area Director, North, Arts Council England said: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep. Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places.

“I’m so happy that we can continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme.

“I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage. This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this lifechanging work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the Cultural Spring project at www.theculturalspring.org.uk or for the very latest news follow the project on Instagram @Cultural_Spring or on Facebook.

You can also sign up to the project’s monthly newsletter by contacting [email protected]

The Cultural Spring’s steering group is looking to recruit new members, including a Chair. The project is also looking for more community champions. If you’d like more information, email Emma Horsman at [email protected]