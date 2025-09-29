We're tackling antisocial behaviour in Seaham with a new youth project

A new youth project is aiming to tackle antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping in Seaham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to concerns from residents, particularly in the Deneside and Eastlea areas, Believe Housing has awarded a £30,000 community grant to launch a new youth initiative and improve the look and feel of streets in those neighbourhoods.

Community Investment Coordinator Anne-Marie Parkin and Neighbourhood Officer Joanne Freeman from believe housing, which is funding a new youth project and taking practical steps to help address local concerns in part of Seaham. | Submitted

The Youth Connect Seaham project, which will be delivered by Groundwork North East and Cumbria, will provide free, fun and educational activities for 11 to 17-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a mix of outreach and centre-based sessions, the project aims to build confidence, reduce anti-social behaviour, and give young people a greater voice in shaping their community.

The Youth Connect Seaham project will see youth workers engaging young people in their own spaces, building trust and co-designing activities that support personal development, wellbeing, and community involvement.

Simon Bartlett, Interim Director of Neighbourhoods at believe housing, said: “We’re listening to our customers and acting on what we see in our communities.

“By investing in young people, empowering community activity, and improving the local environment, we’re helping to create places where people feel safe, supported and proud to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also continue to take appropriate action on issues that relate to our homes and customers, working closely with the police, residents and other partners to support those affected and help resolve problems wherever we can.”

Enhancing Eastlea and Deneside Gate | Submitted

Alongside this, believe housing has been working with partners and residents to improve the local environment:

*Unsightly driveways have been cleared and treated for weeds by Durham County Council, working on behalf of believe housing

*Barriers have been installed in fly-tipping hotspots in a bid to prevent further incidents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Colleagues are planning a community litter pick, alongside Durham County Council Neighbourhood Wardens. Residents with bulky waste items are asked to take them to their local Household Waste Recycling Centre (tip) or to request collection and disposal by the council by visiting www.durham.gov.uk/bulkywaste.

To help shape future activity, customers are being invited to consultation events where they can share the issues that matter most to them.