We're Sunderland's roller derby team and we're gearing up for our biggest year yet

Sunderland’s roller derby team are pulling their skates on for their biggest year to date.

As part of their most ambitious year to date, the team has unveiled a rebrand.

Sunderland Roller Derby is changing its name to Wearside Roller Derby, with the new title aimed at better reflecting the team’s scope, representing skaters from surrounding areas, and hopefully attract new skaters from around the Wearside region.

The makeover also includes a brand new kit for the team featuring a new logo, with the team soon releasing merchandise so fans can show their support by repping the new moniker.

The revamp kicks off what the team hopes to be its biggest year yet.

The team is aiming to land Tier 3 status, which would allow them to compete in the regional division of the Five Nations Roller Derby tournament, which hosts roller derby tournaments across the UK and Ireland.

This achievement would see Wearside Roller Derby join other open-gender teams from the North East already competing in MRDA Five Nations, including Tyne and Fear’s A and B teams and Teesside Skate Invaders.

Beyond that, the goal is to continue growing and develop a B Team, allowing more skaters to compete in tournaments and competitions.

To help make this happen, the team is moving to year-round recruitment, with two major intakes each year featuring a 12-week training course to get new skaters up to speed.

The team is already well on track to boost its bench this year. The most recent new skater intake in January was the largest in the team’s history, with more than 20 people taking part in the rookie skater training course.

Also on the cards for 2025 are more fundraising efforts for good causes. Last year, the team skated seven miles between South Shields and Roker Pier, raising over £730 for the MND Association Tyne and Wear Group.

Founded in 2013, and originally going by the team name Smackems, the Wearside Roller Derby team now has around 30 members who train every week at Castle View Sports Centre.

The team is encouraging anyone looking to give roller derby a try to get in touch, come along to a practice, or sign up for one of its regular new skater courses.

The team prides itself on its inclusivity and welcomes all budding skaters, no matter their age, gender, or ability.

Wearside Roller Derby captain David Garrick (AKA Barbarrick) said: “Our goal this year is to grow the team and introduce even more people to the exciting and welcoming world of roller derby.

“We want our team to be a proper reflection of the people who make it great, and as we grow, we’re welcoming more people from further afield than Sunderland—and that’s part of why we felt that a makeover was in order.

“We also have really big plans for the near future. We want to take the team to the next level and earn some wider recognition. Sunderland has always been something of an underdog in the UK roller derby scene, and we want to show off the talent and skills that we have here. And nothing gives a team a boost like some cool new gear.

“Like they say, dress for the job you want!”

*Find out more about Wearside Roller Derby and join its intake waiting list here