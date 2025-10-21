We're so proud to have helped thousands of young people reach their potential

“We are incredibly proud of the impact our Foundation has had over the last decade,” says Dame Irene Hays as the city businesswoman reflects on 10 years of supporting young people.

The Hays Travel Foundation, which has its headquarters in Sunderland, is celebrating its contribution after reaching its tenth birthday.

Dame Irene Hays, Owner and Director of Hays Travel. Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

John and Irene Hays set up the Foundation to help the next generation fulfil their potential in the arts, education, health and sport.

So far, it has supported more than 44,000 children and young people and donated in excess of £2 million.

Dame Irene Hays, chair of the Foundation’s trustees, said: “We are incredibly proud of the impact our Foundation has had over the last decade.

“We could never have imagined we would be able to achieve so much in such a short space of time – helping more than 44,000 young people and donating more than £2 million.

“This is down to our fantastic colleagues who have played a pivotal role in the Foundation’s success.

“However, our mission is far from over. The message is to keep going and do what we have always done – support the communities where we operate.

“That is in our DNA. It is who we are at Hays Travel.”

For the landmark anniversary, a special film has been commissioned to showcase some of the work the Foundation has supported since 2015.

It shares stories from Bradford, Keighley and Skipton Disability Athletics; the North East Autism Society; Orchestras Live; and St Oswald’s Hospice.

Isabel Hines, Community Initiatives Assistant at Hays Travel, said: “The film has allowed us to celebrate just some of the many charities we have helped through our Foundation and their impact.

“It has been great to see sports clubs being saved from closure, children being able to take part in activities they would otherwise not have had access to, and young people flourish by achieving their potential in their studies.

“We have loved working with around 400 charitable organisations across the UK and would encourage people to get in touch with us if they have a charity helping young people that deserves our support.”

What some of our recipients think about the Hays Travel Foundation

“I get really emotional when I speak about Hays, because the club is what it is because of Hays. To think that the club was about to fold and now we are one of the biggest disability clubs in the whole of England. We couldn’t ask for anymore from Hays because they are the ones who got us started.” – Janet Arkwright, Bradford, Keighley and Skipton Disability Athletics

"We couldn't have reached children and their families who are facing the darkest of times, without the help of the Hays Travel Foundation." – Finley's Touch

"The grant has supported cookery classes designed to inspire young people to cook nutritious meals and to give them knowledge, skills and confidence in the kitchen." – Humans MCR