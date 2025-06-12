“We are so frustrated that we can’t get the kids outside to do their usual fun activities” - the word of St John’s Evangelical Church youth group volunteers who’ve not been able to take the children onto their communal field due to it being plagued by antisocial behaviour (ASB).

Incidents this year have included a car being set on fire, older teenagers riding illegal motorbikes and quad bikes, dumping of rubbish, drinking of alcohol, and discarding of gas canisters, cans and bottles, and dog fouling with faeces not being disposed of.

St John's Evangelical Church pastor Michael Bradley with youth club volunteers Denise Welch and Louise Gillgallon at the field which has been plagued by antisocial behaviour. | Neil Fatkin

Youth group volunteer Denise Welch said: “In the lighter nights and warmer weather we like to do outside games such as football, rounders and volley ball. We also put on water slides and run family fun days and barbecues.

“However, this year we have only been outside once, and even then some of the kids ended up standing in dog mess which had just been left.

“There has always been sporadic incidents, but the last 12 months it has been a much bigger issue.

“We’ve had people setting fires to cars and mattresses and there has been a lot of discarded gas cannisters. There’s lots of glass which has been left behind, and it’s just not safe to take the kids onto the field.”

Scorched grass from fires along with discarded glass. | Neil Fatkin

Fellow volunteer Louise Gillgallon added: “The one time we did take the children onto the field this year, we had to bring them back inside the church as there were youths illegally riding around on motorbikes and quad bikes.

“There are also now lots of divots and holes on the field which could be a real danger for children running around.

“As well as the field providing a place for the children to play, it’s also surrounded by sheltered housing for older people and so this ASB is also effecting them.”

The church’s youth groups includes a kids club for five to 11-year-olds every Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm, which is followed by a youth club for older children.

During the first week of the six weeks school holidays, the church also runs a holiday club. The clubs also provide food and trips for the children.

St John's Evangelical Church hosts a number of youth groups in the local community. | Neil Fatkin

Church pastor Michael Bradley said: “I will often go across to the field and find half empty bottles of spirits such as vodka, which I need to dispose of in case one of the children was to pick it up.

“There is a row of trees and bushes at the front of the field which could be cut down so people can see what is going on - that might help the situation.

Denise added: “We are putting the clubs on to support the community. They provide vital free childcare and something for the children to do, to get them off their tablets, keep them entertained and be healthy and active.

“It’s so frustrating what is happening to the field at the moment. The kids love to be outside and this should be a safe space for them to enjoy.”

Some of the damage and discarded rubbish on the field. | Neil Fatkin

Pastor Michael and the volunteers said they have contacted the police to inform them of the situation and that the Fire Service have been out on a number of occasions to extinguish the fires.

Pastor Michael said: “It would be good if the authorities could do something to level out the field - I’m sure we could get plenty of volunteers at the church to help.

“We used to have police officers pop into the clubs from time to time and I’m sure having a police presence would also help.

“Also parents need to take responsibility to ensure they know what their kids are doing.”

Responding to the issue of setting fires, Station Manager Shaun Makin, of Farringdon Community Fire Station, said: “We are aware of on-going acts of deliberate fire setting in and around the Wearside area.

“The service is working alongside our partners to try and alleviate these problems of anti-social behaviour. The deliberate fires go a long way to affect the local environment where young people like to play, and residents take regular welcome walks.

“If our firefighters are putting out deliberate fires it means that if a serious life-threatening incident or accident were to occur elsewhere, they can’t be in two places at once to help save someone’s life. These acts of fire-setting could prove fatal.”

Northumbria Police have vowed to continue to tackle ongoing issues of antisocial behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “We completely recognise the impact anti-social behaviour can have on our local community.

“We work closely with our partners such as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Sunderland City Council, day in and day out, to address any pockets of disorder and ensure the city remains a safe place for everyone to be.

"As the weather warms up and more people gather outside, we tend to see higher reports of ASB – and we take each and every one of these reports seriously.

“We know there are only a small number of people who choose to partake in this type of behaviour in the area.

“If you see our officers out and about on patrol across the area and have information on ASB happening in your area, I’d urge you to come and speak to us.

“Alternatively, you can make a report by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on our website.”