We're skating from South Shields Pier to Roker Pier for bereaved families

Fundraisers are pulling on their skates for a great cause.

After raising more than £1,400 for charity last year by skating from South Shields Pier to Roker Pier, Wearside Roller Derby are limbering up to do it all again—and you can join them.

Wearside Roller Derby | Wearside Roller Derby

On Sunday, August 24, Wearside Roller Derby will once again be tackling the seven-mile/11 km route between two of the region’s most scenic piers to drum up vital funds for both local charity 4 Louis and for the team.

The team’s first fundraising skate, held in August 2024, generated over £1,400, which was split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and the team itself.

More than 30 skaters took on the challenging route, with Wearside Roller Derby’s members joined by fellow players from roller derby teams across the North.

The team will be skating along the coast | Wearside Roller Derby

This year, the team voted to support 4 Louis, the Sunderland charity that supports families across the country who are affected by baby or child loss from its base in Pallion.

4 Louis is doing essential work to help those going through an unimaginably difficult time.

As well as being there for anyone who’s lost a baby or a child at any stage, the charity also works to improve the care bereaved families receive from health care and other professionals by offering training and resources.

At a time when parents and family members can feel lost, 4 Louis helps them grieve and celebrate their children’s lives by providing special memory boxes that contain items to support and inspire bereaved families to capture memories with their baby or child.

4 Louis also funds dedicated bereavement rooms and other essential equipment such as cuddle cots and cuddle blankets.

Today, one in 250 pregnancies ends in stillbirth, and one in four women have experienced a miscarriage. More than 270,000 of these boxes have been handed out so far, and supporters can gift one to families for just £15.

Team Co-Captain Helen Lee said: “Sadly, most of us know someone who has experienced the loss of a child, and we’re proud to be supporting their incredible efforts to make sure no one facing such a loss goes through it alone.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Wearside Roller Derby for choosing to support 4Louis with their Pier 2 Pier fundraiser,” said Amber Langley, Project Manager at 4 Louis.

“It’s amazing to see such a fun and energetic community come together for an important cause. Every penny raised helps us continue providing vital memory boxes and bereavement support to families when they need it most.”

The event will also help support the team so it can keep growing and offer more people the chance to take part in this exciting and inclusive sport.

The team is entirely funded by its members, whose dues cover hall hire, equipment for training and for new skaters, and a hardship fund to make sure that any members going through financial difficulties don’t have to give up on a sport they love.

All funds raised will be split 50/50 between 4 Louis and Wearside Roller Derby.

Fancy joining the team on their big scenic skate? You can sign up to take part in the Pier 2 Pier skate here.

Or if you’d prefer to save your feet while still supporting this important cause, you can donate to the event’s fundraiser here.