We're screening an evocative film marking 60 years of Washington

An evocative new film created to capture a popular project which marked Washington’s 60th anniversary will get its first public screening next month.

The documentary film, The Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass – Stories of Washington New Town – includes the voices and memories of local residents and artists who contributed to the project, weaving together oral history, original music, and storytelling.

Celebrating 60 years of Washington | Submitted

The documentary, produced by Von Fox Media, features songs written and performed by musicians David Brewis and Paige Temperley, and draws inspiration from the tradition of classic radio ballads, brought to life by Washington’s own artists and community members.

The documentary will be screened as part of Arts Centre Washington’s (ACW) Heritage Reels programme on Thursday, September 4 at 7pm. Tickets for the film are based on a pay as you feel basis, with a suggestion of £3, £5 or £7.

The Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass was a collaborative project delivered by Washington Heritage Partnership, We Make Culture, the University of Sunderland, Baseline Shift, and Arts Centre Washington.

The crocodiles in the project refer to the sculptures which were dotted around the new town including in Fatfield and Princess Anne Park, and the ‘underpass’ to the many subways created when Washington’s road network was built.

Washington was created a New Town on July 24, 1964, one of several developments planned with visions of replacing smaller settlements built around older housing and industries with a new urban identity, homes, jobs, and community cohesion.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project celebrated Washington’s rich heritage through the creation of ten engaging podcasts, a curated publication, an exhibition, and a live performance.

Matt Blyth, Culture and Heritage Officer at Sunderland Culture, said: “The Ballad of the Crocodile of the Underpass was a brilliant project to be involved in and a fantastic way to celebrate 60 years since Washington became a New Town.

“We’re incredibly proud of the ten podcasts produced as part of the project, and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t listened yet to dive in! The final performance and the publication that followed were a powerful reflection of the creativity that can be achieved when people pull together as a community.

“It was a real pleasure to work alongside local residents, organisations, and artists including the Washington Heritage Partnership, Caroline Mitchell from the University of Sunderland, We Make Culture and their exceptionally talented musicians David Brewis and Paige Temperley, visual artist Tommy Anderson, and sound artist and podcast producer Grace Stubbings. T

“This new film is a wonderful way to celebrate everything they achieved together.”

The first series of podcasts was released last November after Grace led a series of community sessions to collect memories and stories.

A second series of podcasts was released at a celebratory event in March at ACW. The podcasts use oral history and original music to create new ‘Radio Ballads’ that tell the story of Washington.

There is a diverse range of topics covered including the visit to Washington of President Jimmy Carter in an episode called ‘Ha’way Jimmy’ to the supernatural side of Washington in an episode called ‘Ghosts and Witches’.

The montage section of the project was delivered by artist Tommy Anderson, who aimed to celebrate the urban landscapes, culture and social heritage of Washington. Tommy’s set of four artworks explore themes of industry, construction, housing and community.

The larger artwork combines archive images and new photography portraying a snapshot of life in Washington over the past 60 years.

Screenings & podcasts

For more information on the filming of The Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass – Stories of Washington New Town, or to book tickets, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/heritage-reels-the-ballad-of-the-crocodile-and-the-underpass/

ACW’s film programme is supported by Film Hub North with National Lottery funding on behalf of the BFI Film Audience Network. Heritage Reels is supported by Yorkshire and North East Film Archive at York St John University.

The Heritage Reels programme will continue at ACW with a showing of The Land of Three Rivers, a journey led by regional TV legend Mike Neville, who explores the North East’s three great rivers, the Tyne, Wear and Tees.

The film was originally aired in 1962 and will be screened at ACW on Wednesday, September 17 at 1pm. For more information or to book tickets, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/heritage-reels-the-land-of-three-rivers/

Listen to the podcasts here …. https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/arts-centre-washington/the-ballad-of-the-crocodile-and-the-underpass/

For more on Washington Heritage Partnership, go to https://www.facebook.com/washingtonheritagepartnership/