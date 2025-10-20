We're playing a hometown show in Sunderland as we gear up for our biggest year yet

“This year’s been wild. But next year’s going to be even bigger,” say a fast-rising Sunderland band as they gear up for a hometown show.

Alt-pop band Swindled continue their 2025 momentum with a sold-out headline show at Pop Recs on Saturday, October 25 – joined by Tyneside band Leazes and fellow Wearsiders Bogus.

Swindled will perform at Pop Recs | Submitted

After building up a loyal following across the region thanks for their catchy songs and high-energy performances, the band say selling out their first gig at Pop Recs is a big moment for the five-piece.

Led by brothers Jonny and Will Swindle, the band, who are fiercely proud of their Sunderland roots, say it’s their chemistry as a group that fuels their creativity.

Their latest EP, What A Nightmare!, recorded at Blast Studios, cemented their reputation as one of the area’s most exciting young acts.

Having spent the summer lighting up Kendal Calling and Lindisfarne Festival – sharing bills with The Prodigy, Travis, and Fatboy Slim – Swindled’s Pop Recs headline shows how far they’e come, said the band.

“We honestly can’t thank everyone enough for selling out our first Pop Recs headline so quickly,” says frontman Jonny Swindle. “It means everything to come home and feel that support in the city. Sunderland’s always been a huge part of who we are."

“This year’s been wild,” adds guitarist Will Swindle. “But next year’s going to be even bigger. We’ve got loads of new music ready, our first London headline show about to be announced, and a massive summer ahead. We can’t wait to show everyone what’s next.”

2026 already promises to be Swindled’s biggest year yet - with a fleet of new singles, a headline tour in the works, and major festival appearances expected to follow.

Swindled – Live at Pop Recs Ltd, Sunderland Saturday, October 25th, 2025 Support from Leazes + Bogus Doors 7:30 PM (Sold Out)

What A Nightmare! EP - out now.