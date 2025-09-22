We're looking for budding Sunderland stars to be in our School of Rock

Ready to rock?

The hunt is on for budding stars to appear in a Sunderland-made School of Rock.

Arts North Studios will stage School of Rock | Submitted

Arts North Studios, a private performing arts college based at The Fire Station, will stage a production of the smash-hit musical School of Rock, and is looking for young people from across the North East to join the cast.

The show will run at The Fire Station’s state-of-the-art, 550+ capacity performance space in April 2026.

Open auditions will take place on 28th September, between 12:30pm and 3:30 pm.

Budding actors, singers, and dancers are invited to head down to Arts North Studio’s HQ at The Fire Station, Sunderland, to show off their skills.

Auditions are open to anyone aged seven and up.

Staffed by experienced West End industry professionals, Arts North Studios opened its doors earlier this year, bringing with it a wealth of new opportunities for those interested in musical theatre education, in partnership with Culture Quarter and Sunderland College.

Based on the beloved 2003 film, School of Rock is a rock musical which has taken the world by storm since its opening in 2015.

Open auditions will be held in the city | Submitted

Its original run broke house records at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, and was nominated for four Tony awards. Since then, it’s travelled the world and become cherished by audiences for its catchy numbers, energetic performances, and feel-good, family-friendly appeal.

And with more than 13 child roles and four adult characters, there are plenty of parts to be snapped up by ambitious performers.

“I’m so delighted to be able to open these auditions out to young people in the North East,” said Principal Annie Guy, whose credits include West End performances of Hairspray, West Side Story and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“Being able to offer youngsters the chance to work with West End professionals and take part in an exciting musical right here at The Fire Station is an absolute dream. We know there’s so much talent here in the region, and we can’t wait to see what our audition attendees can do!”

Anyone who’d like to audition can email [email protected] to register.