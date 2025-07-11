We're introducing cows to a Sunderland park to improve the grasslands

New residents are ‘mooooving’ into a Sunderland park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows to be introduced at city park | collage

Cows are being introduced at Elemore Country Park, at the edge of Hetton and Easington Lane, as part of plans to improve its grassland.

The six-month conservation grazing trial, which is set to begin next month, will see three Hereford cows being introduced into a small fenced off area of the park to help improve its grassland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This in turn will help increase the park's biodiversity by encouraging a wider variety of plants and animals to live there.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "Elemore Country Park has become a haven for wildlife since we started work to transform it from a former golf course and colliery in 2022.

“We're delighted to be working with Durham Wildlife Trust on this conservation grazing project which is all about further increasing the biodiversity of the grassland in the park.

"Grazing produces a patchwork of different conditions, helping attract a wide range of plants, insects, reptiles, birds and small mammals, which is what we're aiming for at Elemore Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The grazing is something we began talking about a couple of years ago as part of our work to develop a habitat management plan for the site.

"Durham Wildlife Trust has been putting in the infrastructure for grazing over the last year as part of its Links with Nature project, which has been made possible thanks to National Lottery Players via the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as funding from the City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee. And we’re very much looking forward to the start of the six-month trial next month."

Read More 17 Sunderland parks to visit and the hidden stories they hold

Anne Gladwin, Links with Nature Project Manager at Durham Wildlife Trust, said: "We are delighted to be able to introduce grazing cattle to Elemore Park to help improve the grasslands and develop wildflower meadows, which will support species including butterflies, birds and small mammals.

"The Links with Nature project has been working to restore wildlife at Elemore Park over the last 12 months, with support from volunteers from the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are regular opportunities for people to get involved in our work, either by volunteering or attending one of our events at Elemore Park. You can read details about our work and find out what is coming up on our Facebook page, search for Links with Nature."