We're hosting a youth weightlifting competition and hoping to encourage others into the sport
The city’s only British Weightlifting affiliated club, Weights & Cakes in Southwick is hosting its first ever youth weightlifting competition.
Teams from across the north will compete at Grindon Young People’s Centre in Grindon Lane at the event, which organiser Zoe Chandler hopes will encourage others into the sport.
“It’s not the most obvious sport for children, but it’s great for children who aren’t into football or team sports,” explained the sportswoman who’s an accomplished weightlifter herself, competing in national championships.
“We find that it’s also good for children who are neurodiverse because it’s such a sensory sport with the weight of the bar and because of how technical it is and the rules you have to follow.”
The name Weights & Cakes is based on the mental health benefits of weightlifting, with people encouraged to have a cuppa, cake and chat after their sessions.
Over the years, the club has grown to all ages and is now based on the upper floor in The Kings Road, Southwick, but the younger members felt they were missing out on competitions.
“We run a few competitions for the adults, but the children felt they were missing out so we set up a youth one,” explained Zoe.
Around 60 children, aged seven to 18, will take part in the event, competing in teams of three.
The boys will be aiming to lift the Jim Halliday Trophy, named after the Olympian weightlifter, while the girls are aiming for the Sue Trebillcock Cup, named after the ‘godmother of weightlifting’.
All are welcome to attend the event and watch and there will be weights for young people to come and have a go themselves.
“I work with a lot of schools and when you go into schools a lot of children can’t squat or are unable to hold their hands above their heads for any length of time. Young people seem to struggle with flexibility and mobility, which will cause problems for the NHS down the line, but weightlifting is great for that.”
*The Youth Weightlifting event, which is supported by Nissan, takes place on Saturday, November 1 at Grindon Young People’s Centre from 11am until 5/6pm. All are welcome.