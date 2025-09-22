We're holding a memorial concert in honour of a much-missed Sunderland headteacher

A memorial concert will take place in honour of a much-missed headteacher, whose love of education was only matched by his love of singing.

Former Sandhill View headteacher and choir conductor Colin Short passed away in 2020 aged 80, but due to Covid restrictions at the time, choirs could not perform in his memory.

Some of the Sunderland Singers | Submitted

Now, The Sunderland Singers are teaming up with the Felling Male Voice Choir to honour Colin, who was affectionately known as ‘Mr Reliable’, with a special concert at Fulwell Methodist Church on Saturday, October 4, five years to the day since he died.

A spokesperson from The Sunderland Singers said: “Colin was a well respected and much thought of figure within the Sunderland area. Colin was a close family man, a head teacher, choir conductor and a loyal member of Fullwell Methodist Church.”

Colin was the retired head teacher of Sandhill View Secondary, chair of governors at Thorney Close Primary and a HMI school inspector.

The late Colin Short | Submitted

Colin left Thorney Close secondary to become a deputy at Ryhope Comprehensive before returning to Thorney Close ( now Sandhill) as headteacher.

Sunderland Singers was formed in 1936 and Colin took over as conductor in 1974, performing across the North East and being a passionate advocate of young people and supporter of emerging talent, some of whom will now perform at his memorial concert.

Felling Male Voice was founded in 1920 and have been ambassadors for male voice singing not only across the UK but also Europe.

Felling Male Voice Choir | Submitted

Colin became their deputy conductor in 1976 and is remembered by them as 'Mr Reliable' and Friday night was always 'Felling night'.

Their signature tune, 'Music is my first Love' , the famous song by local musician John Miles, is a testament to Colin.

The spokesperson added: “Colin's wife Margaret was always a great supporter of both choirs. Along with the late Margaret O'Neill she was instrumental in setting up the Ladies Circle of the Felling Choir and also never missed attending a concert by the Sunderland Singers.

“It is expected that Margaret and family members will be attending the concert.”

The memorial concert for Colin Short takes place on Saturday, October 4 at Fulwell Methodist Church at 7pm. Tickets are £10 from Elaine Pattison 07903224226. Half of the proceeds will be going to South Tyneside/Sunderland N.H.S Trust Foundation Cancer Charity.