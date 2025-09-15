We're giving Sunderland the chance to have a go at Roller Derby

Get your skates on and have a go at roller derby.

Wearside Roller Derby is hosting its next New Skater Intake session, taking place on Monday, September 29th.

The session is open to all adults (18+) of any gender, fitness level, or skating ability who are interested in learning the dynamic sport of modern roller derby.

The intake program runs for 12 weeks, with the first six covering foundational skating skills and the next focusing on roller derby gameplay.

Organiers say new skaters will enjoy a welcoming introduction to the sport, learning at their own pace in a friendly environment.

No experience is required; all that's necessary is a great team spirit and an enthusiasm for learning.

Skates and protective gear can be provided for those who need them.

A spokesperson for Wearside Roller Derby (WRD), said: “Roller derby is renowned for its unique blend of intense athleticism and strong community spirit, and WRD is no exception.

“Budding skaters will not only get a chance to play a fun sport, but they'll also improve their fitness, strength, and coordination in the process, while building confidence, resilience, and lifelong friendships within a supportive team environment.”

The league recently achieved a major milestone by joining the prestigious UKRDA Five Nations Roller Derby Championships for the 2026 season.

Wearside Roller Derby New Skater Intake takes place on Monday, September 29 at Castle View Enterprise Academy from 7pm - 10pm