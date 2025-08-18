We're giving away a holiday on a music cruise for you and your mates

Fancy your chances in a lip-synch battle to win a cruise holiday?

Visitors to a nostalgic music night at STACK Seaburn later this month will find something to sing about – with a trip on a unique cruise up for grabs.

Pictured are (left to right) Lisa Graham, Dionne Evans and Madeline Channell from Hays Travel. | Submitted

STACK Seaburn has teamed up with Hays Travel and will be giving one lucky person the prize of a suite which will sleep up to four people on the Back To The Beat Cruise in August 2027.

The four-night, all-inclusive trip will sail from Port of Tyne to Amsterdam aboard the Ambassador Ambition, which will celebrate all the very best music of the 80s, 90s and 00s with themed nights, live performances and immersive experiences.

An Ibiza-style sail away, bottomless brunches and boogie sea bingo are just some of the events which will take place on board and which will make for the experience of a lifetime for the winner.

The competition will take place on 23 August at STACK Seaburn’s So90s event, which will feature all the great music from that era.

Anyone interested in taking part needs to sign up in advance at https://forms.airship.co.uk/forms/1111/hays-bttb-cruise-competition-sign-up-seaburn and will need to be at STACK Seaburn on the night from 7pm.

The venue’s entertainments team will then randomly pick around five people who have entered who will then be invited on stage for a lip-sync battle, where the audience will decide on the winner.

“Our So90s nights are all about great music, nostalgia and creating unforgettable memories – which is exactly what the Back to the Beat cruise is all about too,” said Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director at STACK.

“Partnering with Hays Travel for this event felt like a perfect fit, giving our guests the chance to enjoy an incredible night out at STACK Seaburn and, for those who register, the opportunity to win a trip that continues the party at sea.”

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Hays Travel: “We’re delighted to partner with the STACK to offer this amazing prize for their So90s party.

“The lucky winners of a suite on our exclusive Back to the Beat sailing with Ambassador Cruise Line can look forward to an unforgettable long weekend.”