We're giving a voice to Sunderland's youth to advocate for change

A group of pupils who give a voice to young people with a podcast discussing politics, online safety, mental health and more have won an award for being advocates for change.

The Speak Up Group from Hetton Academy have already garnered praise from North East Mayor Kim McGuiness.

Now, they’ve scooped the Youth Voice Award at the recent Sunderland Young Achievers Awards.

The ten-strong group has been together for three years, meeting every Wednesday at the Academy to co-create artistic projects addressing key issues in their lives and in their community, as well as collaborating with local artists to explore identity, voice opinions, and advocate for change.

Hetton Academy pupils also created animations for Trans Awareness Week, artworks on online safety, and films on fairness and equality.

Their podcasts discuss local and political issues, providing a platform for young voices.

Rachel Hamer, Sunderland Culture’s Speak Up Producer, said: “I’m delighted for the Hetton Academy group and the award recognises their hard work in their local community.

“The group embodies the values of the Youth Voice Award: courage, creativity, and commitment to young voices in Sunderland.

“The group recently explored their Coalfields heritage through collage and visual art, challenging the narrative of being defined by the past. They asked, ‘What will we be remembered for?’

“The Speak Up programme has been a joy to work on – alongside our partners at the Sunderland Empire, where Sarah Marsden and Steph Durkin have been key.”

Speak Up is a National Theatre programme, encouraging artistic responses to important issues.

Since the National Theatre’s partnership began with Sunderland Culture and the Sunderland Empire in 2021, the Speak Up programme has engaged more than 150 young people across five secondary schools in Sunderland.

Speaking at an event at the Sunderland Empire, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness had previously praised the Hetton Academy Group’s engagement with issues like online safety and mental health.

She said the Hetton Academy Speak Up Group has sparked meaningful conversations, demonstrating the power of young voices to bring positive change through art and activism.

The Hetton Academy group is now working on a Speak Up celebratory event, which will involve all five Wearside schools participating in the project, will be held at The Sheepfolds in Sunderland on Monday, June 30.

The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards celebrate the achievements of children and young people aged eight to 18 or up to 25 with a special educational need or disability (SEND), recognising their bravery, talent and positive contributions to their communities.

The awards are open to individuals or groups living in Sunderland including Washington, Houghton and Hetton. This year’s awards took place at The Fire Station in Sunderland city centre.

The Youth Voice Award was sponsored by The Sunderland Safeguarding Children Partnership.

Jessica Dowding, a healthcare apprentice with the NHS was highly commended in the Youth Voice category.

The category aims to recognise young Wearsiders who amplify the voice of young people by speaking about key issues, co-producing projects or advocating for change. The award celebrates their ability to empower others and make an impact.