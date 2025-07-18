We're celebrating 225 years of saving lives in Sunderland

It’s been a key fixture on the Sunderland coastline since 1880 - and now RNLI is celebrating 225 of saving lives on Wearside.

Lifeguard Supervisor Training at Roker Sunderland | RNLI/Lauren Wright

From triumphs to tragedies and oar-powered vessels to the boats packed with cutting-edge technology used today, the RNLI has a long history in Sunderland.

But, while innovations and technologies have inevitably changed how the station saves lives over the years, some things remain the same.

The volunteering ethos at the heart of RNLI is what makes the station so special - with volunteers giving their time and dedication to save lives, as well as the generous donations which powers their work.

Throughout the anniversary, the station is holding a series of events to celebrate past and present crews, as well as the communities that support them.

They include a bunting competition with local primary schools, which will be made into commemorative bunting for a special Harbour Day.

The Harbour Day will take place on Sunday, August 17 in Roker Marina, with a host of fun activities that all are invited to.

There will also be a Gala dinner for past and present crew at the Roker Hotel on Sunday, October 17.

And, at the end of October, landmarks across the city will be turned orange and blue in honour of the RNLI.

More events are also in the pipeline.