We're calling for stricter enforcement of laws after our dog was attacked and killed

A family is calling for stricter enforcement of existing laws after their dog was attacked and killed.

Nikita Devon, 18, was walking dog Maisie, a 16-week-old cocker spaniel when two XL bully dogs "escaped" from a nearby home.

Maisie was killed earlier this month | Submitted

The family say the dogs ripped Maisie from the teen's arms, before "ragging" her about like a toy, "pulling" the puppy between them, before one let go, and bit Nikita.

Nearby workmen, who climbed on top of their van for safety, tried to help Nikita - but she would not leave Maisie's side. Vets later confirmed Maisie suffered a broken jaw and puncture wounds to her head, face, neck and body, the family say.

Police are investigating the attack in Ferryhill, County Durham.

Nikita's sister Natasha, 23, a carer, said: "This has left us utterly traumatised, without our beloved pet and without any support. Maisie was one of our family and we loved her so much.”

Now, the family has launched a petition that has already gathered over 2,500 signatures in two weeks.

They are calling for:

Stricter enforcement of existing laws.

Licensing for all dog owners.

Regular property checks by councils.

Visible licensing and insurance requirements.

Proper victim support, including counselling.

You can sign the petition here: https://www.change.org

Family member Shannon Leigh, who is helping lead the petition, said: “Maisie was from my litter, I witnessed this attack happen, it was horrific.

Courtesy of Natasha Devon | Submitted

“While police have since been in contact, it has only been after we pushed for it. As a family, we have not received the active support you would expect after something so horrific.

“Dog attacks like this are happening all the time across the UK, many going unreported or not dealt with properly. It is clear this is a national problem, not just a local one, and urgent action is needed to protect both people and animals before more lives are lost.

“This was not an isolated case. XL Bully attacks are being reported across the UK, alongside many incidents involving other breeds. Current laws — requiring muzzling, leads, secure housing, insurance, and registration — are not being properly enforced. Families are left living in fear, while irresponsible owners face little accountability.”

Following the attack earlier this month, Durham Constabulary said:"We were called to reports of a dog attack in Grasmere Road, Ferryhill, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (September 3). Officers attended and one of our dog handlers removed two XL Bully dogs that are believed to have escaped from an address and mauled a Cocker Spaniel puppy before biting a woman.

"Sadly, the puppy was deceased at the scene. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be serious and she made her own way to hospital. Both dogs had XL Bully certificates. The dogs' owners - a man and woman in their 20s - are currently assisting officers in their investigation which is ongoing."

The family has also launched a Go Fund Me for their campaign to help with campaigning costs: https://www.gofundme.com