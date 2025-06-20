We're bringing hit film The Wedding Singer to the Sunderland stage

The Royalty Theatre will see out its 100th year in style with classic romantic comedy, The Wedding Singer.

Some of the cast of The Wedding Singer | Royalty Theatre

Based on the film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the musical follows the love life of wedding singer Robbie Hart, who become the worst wedding singer possible after being left at the altar at his own wedding.

Until he meets Julia – who unfortunately, is already engaged.

Nik Grundison directs a large cast of both old and new faces. She said: “We've managed to assemble a wonderful and diverse group of performers, many of whom are making their musical debut.

“I'm so proud of how hard the cast has worked putting together this fantastic, feel-good show - rehearsals have been so much fun and I'm sure the audiences are going to love it too.”

The Wedding Singer completes the theatre’s 100th year, with a celebration event being planned for next summer – closer to the date of their first public performance.

Theatre bosses are currently putting together those plans, which will be announced in due course to mark 100 years of the community theatre off Chester Road which was founded in 1925.

The Wedding Singer stars Jamie Lowes as Robbie Hart, and Ashley McAneny as Julia.

It runs from 24 to 28 June, with all shows beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available on the theatre’s website.