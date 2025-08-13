As rugby fever takes over Sunderland, Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) is hoping to encourage more women and girls to take up the sport.

It's hoped more women and girls will take up the sport | GBWR

To coincide with the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off in Sunderland on August 22, there’s GBWR activities taking place on Tuesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 21 at the Beacon of Light with Come & Try sessions and scheduled matches, both of which are open to members of the public to participate in or watch.

Wheelchair Rugby is the only mixed-gender full contact sport at the Paralympic Games and the GB team won Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Since then, GBWR has been on a mission to drive more females into the sport, with the aim of increasing the talent pool.

Earlier this year, the governing body announced a landmark partnership with The Hartford, where the insurance company was revealed as the official insurance partner of the GBWR Women & Girls Talent Programme, providing instrumental support in nurturing talent and expanding opportunities for women and girls in wheelchair rugby across Great Britain.

The funding will significantly enhance GBWR’s efforts to develop female talent in wheelchair rugby and allow for events such as those taking place in the North East later this month to happen.

Speaking about the planned activities, Jason Brisbane, CEO of GBWR said: “We are thrilled to be heading to the North East to showcase our sport to new and existing rugby fans.

“There is going to be a brilliant atmosphere in the run up to England’s first match and we hope the public will come along to our events and show support for wheelchair rugby too.

“We’re on a drive to recruit more female talent to our sport and we’re keen to encourage as many women and girls as possible to come along and give the sport a go.

“For spectators, we’re hosting a GB women’s wheelchair rugby match against France on Thursday 21st August and we’d love to get as much GB support there as possible.”

A ‘Come & Try’ wheelchair rugby session takes place on Tuesday, August 19 from 4-6pm at Beacon of Light.

Later that week, two GB women’s wheelchair rugby matches take place at the venue on Thursday, August 21 at 10.30am and another at 5pm.

GBWR's Women and Girls Talent Programme is dedicated to increasing female participation in wheelchair rugby, providing pathways from grassroots involvement to elite competition.

The programme delivers training camps, outreach initiatives, and mentorship opportunities, ensuring that women and girls have the equipment, resources and support needed to excel in the sport.

For more information on GBWR's initiatives and wheelchair rugby visit https://gbwr.org.uk/