We're bringing back our indie rock'n' roll sound to Sunderland

More than a decade since they last played their home city, a band with a passion for melodic indie rock’n’roll are back on the live circuit.

Local lads Sonner, from Sunderland and East Durham, are back making music together after first performing from 2008-2012 across the country with various EP and single releases.

Sonner are back together with a home city gig | Submitted

New bass player Chris Nutton joined Sonner stalwarts Mick Corkhill on vocals/lead guitar, Gareth Ord on rhythm guitar and Gary Partridge on drums back in January and it helped give the band a new lease of life.

Speaking of the comeback, Mick said: “In January, we got talking about making some new music together and maybe putting it on socials.

“We hadn’t planned on doing gigs to be honest, but when we put it out there, there was a want for us to do gigs.”

Sonner - a play on the word Sonnet and the German word for basking in the sun/light - played their first gig back to a packed house at The Marlborough in Seaham - and it gave them the bug to do more.

“The Marlborough was absolutely heaving, so we decided to do more and see where it leads,” said Mick.

“We do a couple of the old songs, but it’s mostly all new music. We feel a lot tighter as a band. We have a new bass player, and I don’t know if it’s because we’re more mature, but the songs feel more rounded.

“The melody is really important to us, that hasn’t changed, but it feels like we have more of a sound now, it was a bit more mix n match last time round, and everyone is loving it.”

You can next catch Sonner live at Independent in Holmeside on Friday, November 7, with support from Reverie + Yack & Tone.

Tickets are £10, which also gets you 20% off food and drinks at local business’ Koji, Mexico 70, and The Ship Isis on the days of the show.