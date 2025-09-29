“Our goal is to bring something different to the city’s nightlife — helping Sunderland catch up with the underground house scene that’s thriving in other places, and celebrating Sunderland as the music city it’s always been,” say the founders of a new club night.

Friends Jude Rain and Bradley Chisholm have a shared love of house music and have teamed up to create new club night, Back To The Groove.

Jude Rain and Brad Chisholm have launched Back to the Groove nights | Submitted

They’ve already had a debut night at Digital in Newcastle - and now they’re bringing it to their home city of Sunderland.

“We always ended up going through to places like Newcastle to see the music we like, so we got chatting about launching our own night, and it went from there,” said Jude.

“For us, it’s about showing that Sunderland can host credible, in-demand artists and building something fresh here for people who love house music.”

The first Back To The Groove in Sunderland takes place at Elysium in Green Terrace on Saturday, November 15.

Elysium opened earlier this year | Sunderland Echo

As well as local resident DJs, it sees sets from artists Ellia Jaya, who just had her debut at Amnesia in Ibiza, and Joss Dean, a London DJ and producer who’s been playing across the country, following in the footsteps of his older brother Max Dean and cousin Luke Dean.

Elysium opened in March this year after transforming the former Trilogy nightclub in Green Terrace. It underwent a full refurb aimed at bringing a broad range of genres and events to the city.

Jude and Brad are working alongside the Music City Sunderland team with the hope of firmly stamping the event on the map in their home city.

“We really hope people come out to support,” said Jude.

Early bird tickets have all sold out for Back To The Groove at Elysium but general release tickets remain, priced from £10 at Skiddle.com