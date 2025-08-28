We're aiming to show Sunderland is a cut above the rest

A city salon is hoping to emerge head and shoulders above the competition at a prestigious industry awards.

Satchi Salon, based at Everlast Fitness Club at Timber Beach Road, will be flying the flag for Sunderland at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, which takes place this Saturday, August 30.

The Satchi salon team is off to a national awards | Submitted

The team has been selected as finalists in a whole host of categories at the country’s most prestigious industry awards.

Taking place at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre, the glittering ceremony will see salons from around the country competing for the main awards.

Satchi has been selected as a finalist in a host of categories including Spotlight Salon, Best Salon of the Year, Hair Stylist of the Year, Best Colour Salon and Best Salon Team.

Individual members of the team have also made it to the shortlist, with both Sinead Leather and Saffron Atchison up for Apprentice of the Year.

Scott Atchison, owner of Satchi, is delighted that the salon has been recognised in so many categories.

“The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are the Oscars of the industry and they are fiercely competitive,” he said.

“It’s fantastic for us to have made it as finalists in so many categories and that two of our apprentices have also been recognised.

“We’re now keeping everything crossed that we come away with some of the top awards on the night.”

The salon is no stranger to awards wins, having taken first place in everything from the North East Beauty Industry Awards to the L’Oreal Colour Trophy.