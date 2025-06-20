We're aiming to bring a UK Hair and Beauty Award back to the city

A Sunderland salon has proved a cut above the rest after being named as finalists in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Katz in Fencehouses are finalists | Submitted

Katz Nails & Beauty in Fencehouses is a finalist in the Nail technician of the Year category at the Oscars of the beauty world.

The annual awards celebrates excellence and innovation in the beauty industry, recognising the most accomplished individuals in the sector.

“We are incredibly honoured and thrilled to be recognised as a finalist at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards,” said Kat Crammon, CEO & Founder of Katz Nails & Beauty.

“This acknowledgment is a testament to our hard work and dedication to this incredible industry. We are committed to providing the highest quality beauty services and exceeding our clients’ expectations every step of the way. We believe in promoting self care and wellbeing and aim to empower every client with confidence.”

The team will find out if they’ve won the title at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony on August 30 at The ICC in Birmingham.

In the past, The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards has worked with famous names such as Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten), Aston Merrygold and more, with this year’s event also featuring VIPs and leading industry professionals.

The team at Katz, which is based in Morton Crescent, said they would like to “extend their heartfelt gratitude to their clients, supporters, and the esteemed UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this incredible recognition.”