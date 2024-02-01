Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A successful Sunderland Wellness Space has opened a new studio with the aim of making its services even more accessible.

Claire Lormor at the new Wellness Space at North East BIC

In the past few years, Wellness Space has built up a firm following at its previous bases at Quay West and The Beacon of Light offering yoga classes and meditation and movement classes, as well as other workshops.

Now, owner Claire Lormor has opened studio space at North East BIC, giving ground floor access and free visitor parking for sessions.

In the shadow of Northern Spire, on Hylton Riverside, the business centre houses a large variety of different businesses and Claire says it's the ideal space to grow the services offered by Wellness Space.

Inside the new space at North East BIC

The businesswoman, whose passion for yoga was sparked whilst living in Vietnam, said: "Our previous premises at the Beacon of Light were great, but I wanted more of a studio space. I'd been looking at units for a while and this one is ideal."

She added: "It's more than just a yoga studio, which is why we're called Wellness Space. We have a number of set teachers, as well as workshop practitioners who use the space for yoga, stretch and sweat sessions, meditation workshops, breathwork and more. We have such a variety of classes, styles and levels and that really is our niche.

"We're also looking to start a running club."

Yoga instructor Claire Lormor

Claire added: "We moved into the new space this week and we've had such a good response, people love the space."

Classes are available daily, from mornings through to early evenings and can be booked for in-person classes or via livestream.

They can be booked online at www.wellnessspace.co.uk

Classes can be paid for individually or Wellness Space is running an offer for its opening month at the BIC of £45 for a month of unlimited yoga classes, which is available to book until March 1.

As well as studio classes, Wellness Space runs a Wellness Retreat to Yorkshire, monthly wellness retreats at Ramside Spa and fortnightly Yoga Brunches at RUHE in Roker Park.

