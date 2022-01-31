Wellbeing expert aims to smash world record for most burpees in 24 hours

Gavin Cogdon, health and wellbeing manager at Great Annual Savings in Seaham, will take on the challenge in a bid to raise money to fund health and wellbeing programmes in Sunderland and County Durham’s most disadvantaged communities.

Gavin has been training for the challenge which will see him take on as many ground to chest burpees in a 24-hour period.

The current record is 9,119 burpees which is held by Ben Rowlinson, Gavin is hoping to hit 9,200.

Gavin Cogdon at Seaham Hall

He said: “From a young age, I’ve always wanted to push my limits and attempt a World Record challenge. I’m excited to be using the opportunity to raise money for such a fantastic cause.

"In training for this challenge, I have learned how to push my body and mind to the limit using the gym facilities at Great Annual Savings HQ and CrossFit Sunderland. Seaham Hall has kindly allowed me to use their facilities including their ice bath and sauna to help my body properly recover and to keep my training consistent. I’d like to thank them and everyone who has supported me.”

The money raised will go directly to Groves Family (GF) Community Foundation and will be used to fund the development of essential health and wellbeing programmes for communities around County Durham. In setting up these programmes, Gavin is hoping to educate individuals on how to make healthier food choices and provide guidance and support on individual wellbeing.

Gavin is developing his own ‘GASFit’ employer-focused wellbeing programme together with Great Annual Savings, which he hopes to bring to market for other businesses in the future.

Caroline Brown, Fundraising and Event Manager for GF Community Foundation, said: “Gav has been committed to training over the last six months and we’re confident he’s going to give his all in his attempt to beat the World Record. His colleagues at GAS and further at GF Group, have gone above and beyond to show their support.”

Gavin is set to take on the world record challenge on Thursday, 3 February. To support Gavin, please visit his JustGiving page.

