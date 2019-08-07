You may not recognise his face but you could very well recognise his voice.

At the age of just 28 Kieran from Easington Lane, has already racked up a string of professional credits to his name.

His repertoire of accents has featured in everything from audio books and animated movies to video games such as Squad, Warhammer 40k Inquistor: Martyr and Until I Have You.

Voice actor Kieran Flitton. Image (c) Darren Irwin, www.newcastleheadshots.com.

And now he is on the cusp of making a permanent move to Texas in the USA to continue his dream of working in the gaming and entertainment industry.

But his success in what some may perceive as a niche industry wasn’t always on the cards for the former University of Sunderland student.

After discovering a passion for acting while at Hetton Comprehensive school, Kieran was keen to pursue a career in the industry.

But after seeing friends and family in more conventional jobs, he changed tack and went on to complete a degree in computer science.

After graduating Kieran set up a software company with friends and thought his destiny had been marked out.

But failing to find the joy in his work, Kieran decided to take steps to make his dream come true.

He said: “In the time I had spent working for the software company, I managed to gain experience with clients, build a business and conduct presentations - so I found myself with all of these skills and thought it was ridiculous not doing what I really wanted to do.”

Over the years he built up connections in the industry through signing up to online platform agencies and began reaching out to the Voice Acting Alliance community online where he connected with aspiring voice actors to build up contacts and share support.

After building up clients, Kieran began to complete voice work remotely from home and eventually got to the point where he was able to leave the company to pursue his ambitions full time.

He said: “In December 2018 I dove headfirst into making this my full-time career, so it has been unbelievable to see how much things have exploded in that window of time when I don't have to miss a single casting call, and have time to network, and every day I can build and act, and travel where I am needed.

“The work has taken me around the world, with international clients and I'm thrilled it's led so rapidly to life changing opportunities that have necessitated me heading to the US.”

And now Kieran wants to use his story to encourage other young people in the North East to pursue their own dreams.

He said: “I am proud of where I come from and I want to encourage the young people of the area to dream big, and think entrepreneurially.

“As a child from Easington Lane, there was a time I didn't think there was a world achievable outside of my roots, and I know this to be the case for many.

“I would rather pursue things I love and risk ending up unsuccessful than do something safe and live a life of regrets.

“I hope, sincerely, that my own experiences can show promise and potential to others.”

Sharing his best advice, Kieran said “Success is an inevitable projection of dedication and consistency over time.

“As long as you are doing what you love and doing it consistently, then success is inevitable.

“It's been a year of profound change and incredible development and it's shown me that there are no half-measures when it comes to achieving your dreams.