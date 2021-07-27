Wearside Team GB women's football stars through to Olympic's quarter finals after draw with Canada

Players of Team Great Britain pose for a team photograph prior to the Women's Group E match between Canada and Great Britain on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The squad features midfielder Jill Scott from Sunderland, Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton, from South Hetton, and defender Demi Stokes from South Shields.

All three play for the England national team, and have previously played for Sunderland.

Scottish international Caroline Weir’s deflected effort against the Canadian team booked a Team GB a quarter-final with Australia on Friday at the Tokyo Games.

Demi Stokes of Team GB is challenged by Adriana Leon of Team Canada during the Women's Group E match on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Adriana Leon's second-half opener looked to have earned Canada top spot before Weir, who had already hit the bar and post, struck.

Boss Hege Riise rested three-goal Ellen White and made five changes, including starting Scott and Rachel Daly, with Chelsea forward Fran Kirby on the bench for the first time after shaking off injury.

Needing to win to top the group, Canada had the first chance but Evelyne Viens dragged wide.

Georgia Stanway had a shot blocked before Team GB gained the upper hand and should have opened the scoring after 33 minutes.

Canada's Quinn, left, and Britain's Jill Scott battle for the ball in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Scott teed up Daly but the Houston Dash forward was denied by Ashley Lawrence's last-gasp block.

But GB started the second half sloppily and Ellie Roebuck had already survived a scare after wasting possession before Canada took the lead 11 minutes after the break.

Lawrence burst down the left to find space and cut the ball back for Leon to fire in high from 12 yards.

White and Kim Little replaced Scott and Daly in response and Little almost provided Weir with an equaliser with 21 minutes left.

Steph Houghton in action against Japan.

She fed Weir and her shot from an angle hit the underside of the bar and then the far post before somehow bouncing away.

The introduction of White and Little had reinvigorated Great Britain and Stanway then shot over.

But with time running out Team GB levelled with five minutes left when Weir's 25-yard strike deflected off Nichelle Prince to wrongfoot Stephanie Labbe in the Canada goal.

:: The quarter final kicks off at 10am on Friday, July 31.