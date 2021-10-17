Wearside Golf Club set to hold sessions designed to help people with dementia and other disabilities
Golf in Society have received permission from Wearside Golf Club to hold sessions for people with dementia and other disabilities.
Anthony Etchells, who is originally from Seaburn but now lives in Newcastle, has been given to use permission to use the short course at Wearside Golf Club for the sessions.
They are tailored around getting people with dementia, Parkinson's disease, stroke survivors and other disabilities into the sport as a way of improving their wellbeing.
Anthony has wanted to bring the sessions to the North East after being inspired by his dad, Eddy, who had dementia and Parkinson’s but wanted to play golf.
The 41-year-old said: “The short course at Wearside Golf Club is ideal for juniors getting into golf but it is also perfect for those with disabilities.
"Golf in Society was founded six years ago and has been growing across the country but it has never made it to the North East until now.
"There are plans to also try and told sessions at N1Golf in Morpeth and Matfen Hall as we continue to grow.
"My dad suffered from both dementia and Parkinson’s and he always wanted to play golf but there was nothing in the region that could accommodate him.
"He is my inspiration for wanting to get involved in the project and bring it to the North East.”
By holding the sessions, Anthony is hoping to create an environment where carers or family members can feel confident in leaving their loved ones with the group.
He added: “The sessions ran by volunteers and are roughly around two hours long to allow for family members or carers to have some respite.
"They help people in a number of ways such as the physical side of golf which helps with balance and coordination.
"Then there is the mental and social wellbeing benefits of being out in a green space and socialising with others, something which can really help people with dementia.”
For more information on Golf in Society, you can visit golfinsociety.com and if you want to get involved in the sessions, you can contact Anthony by email on [email protected] or call 07984 374441.