Wearside friends embark on what could be the toughest challenge in golf in bid to raise cash for Macmillan
A group of keen golfers embarked on what may well be the sport’s toughest challenge in a bid to raise funds for Macmillan.
The charitable foursome are attempting to complete four rounds of golf in a day at Ramide Golf Club today, June 21, to raise as much as possible for the charity close to their hearts.
The friends – who are all from Houghton – teed off at 4.30am and played well into the evening.
The challenge is one that is being done across the country as part of the Macmillan ‘Longest Day Golf’ effort, which sees participants play on the longest day of the year to make the most of the daylight.
It will see participants play four rounds of golf covering 72 holes and 24 miles.
Jon Caris, 39, and brother Dean Caris, 31, are taking part in the challenge in memory of their mum Carol Caris, who sadly lost her battle with lung cancer nine years ago.
While pal Graham Dixon, 42, is raising funds in memory of his auntie Ellen Wright, who was also cared for by Macmillan nurses.
David Winship, 55, also joined the charitable effort, which looks set to raise around £700 for Macmillan.
Graham, who works for Durham County Council, said they group were having a great day.
He said: “We are all keen golfers and have been playing for around 25 years.
“We play once a week for fun at Ramside Golf Club and used to play at Houghton.
“We wanted to put our hobby to good use to raise funds for Macmillan in memory of my auntie Ellen Wright and Dean and John’s mam Carol Caris.”
Graham, who was supported by dad Keith Dixon on the day, added: “We are all enjoying the day and the good weather.
“Each round is taking around four and a half hours.”
Jon added: “Macmillan helped my mam when she was suffering with cancer and they were great with her.
“We wanted to raise funds as it is such a good cause and Macmillan do great work.”