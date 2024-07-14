Seaham referee still officiating matched aged 90 has league named in his honour
Joe Ward from Seaham has been refereeing school football matches for over 60 years. He turned 90 in April and is one of the oldest referees in the country still doing the job.
The Seaham & District A League is now the Joe Ward League in honour of his service. He knew nothing about this until the trophy was presented to this season’s champions, Ryhope Junior School.
Joe, who does at least two power walks a day, is president of the Seaham & District Primary Schools’ Football Association (PSFA). He is also the current vice-president of the Sunderland Referees’ Association, where he is a long-standing member.
Along with fellow official Malcolm Langley, currently president of the association, Joe takes charge of the league’s cup finals as well as other competitions. He particularly loves reffing the five-a-side tournament.
After a match Joe relaxes by wetting his whistle with his favourite tipple, a glass of red wine.
Joe said: “It is a great honour to have the league named after me. I still can’t believe it.
“I feel fortunate to be still able to referee at my age. I love reffing for the boys and girls of this league and I look forward to every match.”
