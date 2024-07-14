Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football referee who is still officiating at the age of 90 has had his service rewarded with a league being named in his honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still refereeing at 90, Joe Ward now has a league named after him and is here holding the Joe Ward Trophy. | 3rd party

Joe Ward from Seaham has been refereeing school football matches for over 60 years. He turned 90 in April and is one of the oldest referees in the country still doing the job.

The Seaham & District A League is now the Joe Ward League in honour of his service. He knew nothing about this until the trophy was presented to this season’s champions, Ryhope Junior School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe, who does at least two power walks a day, is president of the Seaham & District Primary Schools’ Football Association (PSFA). He is also the current vice-president of the Sunderland Referees’ Association, where he is a long-standing member.

Along with fellow official Malcolm Langley, currently president of the association, Joe takes charge of the league’s cup finals as well as other competitions. He particularly loves reffing the five-a-side tournament.

After a match Joe relaxes by wetting his whistle with his favourite tipple, a glass of red wine.

Joe said: “It is a great honour to have the league named after me. I still can’t believe it.

“I feel fortunate to be still able to referee at my age. I love reffing for the boys and girls of this league and I look forward to every match.”