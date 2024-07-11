Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A schoolgirl has made a little piece of football history by becoming the first girl to be named Player of the Season in her league.

Leonie Murray, who is 11, plays in defence or midfield for Ryhope Junior School, who compete in the Seaham & District Primary Schools’ Football Association (PSFA) league. They are the current league champions.

There are several girls playing in the league, but Leonie is currently the only one in her school team. She has now become the first female in the history of the Seaham & District PSFA to win the league's coveted Player of the Season award.

The Seaham & District PSFA was founded in 1948, so it has taken 76 years for a girl to win the award.

Former professionals to have also played in the Seaham & District PSFA include Sunderland stars Gary Rowell, Richard Ord and Richie Pitt, Stoke City player Nigel Gleghorn, QPR and England defender Terry Fenwick and Paul Kitson of Derby County.

A previous player from Ryhope Juniors to win the Seaham & District PSFA Player of the Season award was Luke Bell, who recently signed his first professional contract with Sunderland.

A delighted Leonie said: "I could hardly believe it when I found out I was player of the season for the whole league. I am so so pleased.”

“I feel very proud to be the first ever girl to win it. What an honour!”

“I have loved playing for the school team and, of course, it was fantastic winning the league.”

The teacher in charge of the Ryhope Junior School team, Michael Simpson, said: “Leonie always has a positive attitude, never gives less than 100% and is happy to play in defence or midfield for the benefit of the team.

"She shows great determination to win the ball and never moans or complains if things aren’t going our way. Leonie sets a great example to the rest of her team and fully deserves to be the Seaham league player of the season."

Leonie leaves Ryhope Junior School on July 19 and is very much looking forward to continuing her footballing career at secondary school.